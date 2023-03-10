Siacoin (SC) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $174.08 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,069.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00374945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00688597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00084105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00544025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,552,932,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

