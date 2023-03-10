Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Increases By 333.3%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

YOKEY stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $38.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

