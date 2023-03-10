Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Increases By 112.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 10,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,009. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

