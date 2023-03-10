Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Expands By 108.8%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance

TBPMF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 80,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,223. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

