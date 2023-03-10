Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Increases By 223.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Superior Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

