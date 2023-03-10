Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Increases By 223.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Superior Gold Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.94.
Superior Gold Company Profile
