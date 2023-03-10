Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Declines By 50.0%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance

Santa Cruz County Bank stock remained flat at $27.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

