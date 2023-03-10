Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Expands By 1,625.0%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,625.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Naked Wines Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NWINF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.27.
Naked Wines Company Profile
