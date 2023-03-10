Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Increases By 1,800.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Konecranes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRY stock remained flat at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

