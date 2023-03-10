Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Increases By 271.0%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

(Get Rating)

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.