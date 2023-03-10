Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Increases By 271.0%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.85.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.