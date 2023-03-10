Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Drops By 86.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

FITBI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 113,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,893,000.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

