Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Grows By 8,900.0%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.17.
About Fibra Danhos
