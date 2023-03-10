Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Rises By 755.6%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 755.6% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 11,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

