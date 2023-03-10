Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Decreases By 99.6%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,194. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

