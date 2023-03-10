Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Increases By 8,000.0%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFSTF. Raymond James lowered Carbon Streaming from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

