Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Drops By 79.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BPYPO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. 6,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

