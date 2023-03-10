Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Drops By 97.4%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 972,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ares Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

AAC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 140,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Ares Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

