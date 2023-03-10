Sheldon L. Koenig Sells 5,441 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $4.82 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,141,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

