Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday after ATB Capital upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.35. Approximately 429,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 329,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shawcor from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Shawcor Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$869.16 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.44.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

