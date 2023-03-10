Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Outperform at ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up C$0.64 on Friday, reaching C$12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 721,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.44. The company has a market cap of C$858.61 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.44 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

