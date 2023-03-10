Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,960. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

