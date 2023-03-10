SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.75

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 142226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.
In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $61,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,194 shares of company stock worth $492,721 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
