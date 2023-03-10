SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.75

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 142226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Insider Activity

In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $61,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,194 shares of company stock worth $492,721 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

SES AI Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SES AI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SES AI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

