ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $45,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $428.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.57 and a 200-day moving average of $413.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

