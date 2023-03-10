Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $30.23 million and $15.99 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00428925 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.28992522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

