SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $17.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on S. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.59 on Monday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

