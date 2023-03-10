Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 243,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,084,000 after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,187,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
EPAM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.51 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
