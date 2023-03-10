SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.7 %

LEDS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

