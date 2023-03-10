SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.7 %
LEDS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.33.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
