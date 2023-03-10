SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $84.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE SEAS opened at $61.49 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,551 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

