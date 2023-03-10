Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $7,557,671.73 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,276. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

