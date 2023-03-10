Scotiabank Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.30

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.96. 1,240,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

