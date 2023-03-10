Sarah Michelle Jordan Sells 3,315 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 358 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,659.94.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

