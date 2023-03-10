Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sands China Trading Down 2.8 %
SCHYY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Sands China has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $39.35.
Sands China Company Profile
