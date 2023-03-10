Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sands China Trading Down 2.8 %

SCHYY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Sands China has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

