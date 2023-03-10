Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.09

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 557574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

