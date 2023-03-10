Samuel Christopher Alaimo Sells 3,039 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Christopher Alaimo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 332 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,466.76.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.38 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

