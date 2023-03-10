Samuel Christopher Alaimo Sells 3,039 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Samuel Christopher Alaimo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 332 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,466.76.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.38 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
