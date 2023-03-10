Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 475939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Salazar Resources

(Get Rating)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.