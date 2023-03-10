Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. 4,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Safestore Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

