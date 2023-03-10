Safe One Day Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.28 or 0.00066165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $276.66 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00189772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00092555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00057183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.35231049 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

