Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 8,612 shares trading hands.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

