Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €77.00 ($81.91) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP Paribas stock traded down €1.36 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €62.64 ($66.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.39. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

