Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $100.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

General Electric Stock Up 5.3 %

GE opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,052.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

