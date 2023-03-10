Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $58.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
