Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $513.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

