Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 6,875 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,567,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 296,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 467,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 1,534,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

