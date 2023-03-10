Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 6,860 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,864,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 197,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. 23,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,080. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.