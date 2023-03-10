Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 71,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,007,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,628,000 after purchasing an additional 96,555 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,740,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

