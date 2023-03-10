Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 83,417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 382,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,150,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

