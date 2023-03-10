Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,023 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.12. The stock had a trading volume of 403,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.