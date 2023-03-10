Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $78.19. 1,006,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Activision Blizzard

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

