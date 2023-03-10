Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $122,750.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.44 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.