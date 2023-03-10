Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $122,750.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.44 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.