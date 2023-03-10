River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 4,712 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.