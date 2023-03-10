River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,850 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Noah were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 20.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 276,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Noah Stock Down 6.0 %

About Noah

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.